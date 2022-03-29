Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,199 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $78.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.06. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 151.72%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. lifted their price target on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

