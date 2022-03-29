NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 2,582 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,934,000 after acquiring an additional 27,778 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,504,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $69.45. The company had a trading volume of 436,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,384. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

