NewYorkCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 29th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $3.12 million and $345.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.53 or 0.00272175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00012634 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001034 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001376 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

