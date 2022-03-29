NEXT Price Reaches $0.0967 on Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT (NEXT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0967 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $602,404.03 and $435.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEXT has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.97 or 0.00272026 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012517 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001360 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

