NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXGN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ NXGN traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 592,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,349. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,053.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.17.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $122,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $48,176.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,045. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

