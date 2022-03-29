NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,766,177 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,089 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 1.5% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $294,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 21.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.86.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock traded up $4.14 on Tuesday, hitting $138.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,093,203. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.29. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $219.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

