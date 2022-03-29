Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) were down 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 221,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 338,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NISN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 44,779 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 43,252 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 183.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. 15.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

