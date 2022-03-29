NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 21,776 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,776 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $14,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 29,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 123,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,678,000 after acquiring an additional 49,530 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.74. The company had a trading volume of 24,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.32 and a 200 day moving average of $112.52. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $87.17 and a 52-week high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 15.57%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

