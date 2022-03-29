NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 38,985 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,985 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $16,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 516,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 23,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 501,446 shares of company stock valued at $30,644,888. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $61.83. The stock had a trading volume of 551,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,806,740. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $268.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

