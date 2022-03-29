NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 32,021 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,021 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $18,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,951,000 after purchasing an additional 752,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Realty Income by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after buying an additional 3,995,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,627,000 after buying an additional 355,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,828,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,041,000 after buying an additional 90,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Realty Income by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,785,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,501,000 after buying an additional 228,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

NYSE O traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.65. 64,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,511,531. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $63.42 and a 12-month high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

