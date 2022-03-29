NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $114.70 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,983 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $114,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.69.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.08. 47,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,855,818. The company has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.99 and a 52-week high of $169.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.63.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

