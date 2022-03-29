NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $15.84 Million Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,076 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,207 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $15,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.06. 35,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $88.83 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.60.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.049 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$151.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.38.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

