NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $42.83 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 491,142 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 98,028 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $42,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.42. The stock had a trading volume of 166,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,290,989. The firm has a market cap of $222.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.65. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.23.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

