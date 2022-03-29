NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.8% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $150,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,973,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,421 shares of company stock worth $58,684,303 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA stock traded up $8.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,100.45. The stock had a trading volume of 664,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,724,700. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 222.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $891.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $948.50. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. New Street Research boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $935.68.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

