NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,707 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $19,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Welltower by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 260,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,662 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 94,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Welltower by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $96.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,177. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.89. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $96.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.41, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Barclays upped their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.78.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

