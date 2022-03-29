NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 814,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,959 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $75,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $97.41. 145,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $86.72 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

