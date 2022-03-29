NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 187,768 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 187,768 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,873 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,887,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $89,663,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,498,000 after acquiring an additional 465,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $77,340,000. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

NYSE UPS traded up $3.37 on Tuesday, hitting $222.92. 91,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.66 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.86.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

