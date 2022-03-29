NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 4,498 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,889 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $47,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.67.

Shares of PAYC traded up $10.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,791. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 103.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.91 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $329.16 and its 200 day moving average is $414.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

