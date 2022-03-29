Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 122.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,172 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

