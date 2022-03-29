Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Receives €6.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “N/A” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €6.08 ($6.68).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.71) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €6.50 ($7.14) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.14) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €5.25 ($5.77) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.59) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.19) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($6.54).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

