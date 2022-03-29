Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$9.24, with a volume of 8915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.26.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price objective on Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, decreased their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Royalty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$572.78 million and a PE ratio of -243.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.88.

Nomad Royalty ( TSE:NSR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$8.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -416.71%.

About Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

