Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Short Interest Down 56.8% in March

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the February 28th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 657,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NRDBY shares. Pareto Securities cut Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €12.50 ($13.74) to €12.60 ($13.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.50 ($12.64) to €10.30 ($11.32) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.23.

Nordea Bank Abp stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,163. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Nordea Bank Abp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

