Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Short Interest Update

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, a growth of 106.9% from the February 28th total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 87.1 days.
NDCVF stock remained flat at $$27.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.03. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $37.00.
Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
