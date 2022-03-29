Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Short Interest Update

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, a growth of 106.9% from the February 28th total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 87.1 days.

NDCVF stock remained flat at $$27.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.03. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA designs, sells and delivers integrated circuits for wireless applications. Its product categories in �clude personal computer and tablet accessories, sports and health monitors, mobile phone accessories, gaming controllers, and toys. The company products include nRF9160 Certifications, Bluetooth Low Energy, ANT, Thread, Zigbee, Bluetooth mesh, 2.4GHz proprietary and Multiprotocol.

