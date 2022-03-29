Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys Shares of 6,650 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 377.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $45.09. 3,105,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,300,903. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $45.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.34.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 66.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

About FirstEnergy (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.