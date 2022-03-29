Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northeast Bank in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northeast Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

NASDAQ:NBN opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. Northeast Bank has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $41.05. The company has a market cap of $287.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBN. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Northeast Bank by 683.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 54,503 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,762,000. Trevian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,677,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,481,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

