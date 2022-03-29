Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys Shares of 310 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after acquiring an additional 82,358 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,387,000 after acquiring an additional 82,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after acquiring an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,283,000 after acquiring an additional 166,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,502,000 after acquiring an additional 60,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

ABC opened at $154.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $155.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.86.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,022,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,006 shares of company stock worth $19,057,084 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

