Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $27,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.1% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII opened at $200.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.97. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

