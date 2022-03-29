Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM stock opened at $92.07 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.25. The firm has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

