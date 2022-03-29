Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases Shares of 965 iShares, Inc. – iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares, Inc. – iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. iShares, Inc. – iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $56.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.07.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

