Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $192 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.23 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.000 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $140.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.06. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Novanta by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta in the 4th quarter worth $731,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Novanta by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

