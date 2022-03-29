Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE JSD opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.31. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,348 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 46,933 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.