Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE JSD opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.31. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $15.50.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
