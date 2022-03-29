NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.8% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in NVIDIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $282.44. 488,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,105,540. The firm has a market cap of $708.92 billion, a PE ratio of 73.34, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $127.00 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.27 and a 200 day moving average of $258.80.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 749,056 shares of company stock worth $206,684,142 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.10.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

