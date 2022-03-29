Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSH. Cowen raised Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $312,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $25,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,771 shares of company stock worth $3,750,245. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,360,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,919 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 1,464.9% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,225,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,021,000 after buying an additional 3,955,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 34.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,841,000 after buying an additional 1,854,780 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,722,000 after buying an additional 1,836,533 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSH opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oak Street Health (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.