Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,590 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 63.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.41. 1,094,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 89.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

