OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ:OP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:OP opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. OceanPal has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OceanPal stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.72% of OceanPal at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

OceanPal Inc is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of vessels. The Company’s vessels currently transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials. OceanPal Inc is based in ATHENS, Greece.

