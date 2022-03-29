OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the February 28th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.7 days.

OCINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on OCI in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on OCI from €33.00 ($36.26) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded OCI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on OCI in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

OCINF stock remained flat at $$30.33 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.02. OCI has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $30.33.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

