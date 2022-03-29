ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 29th. Over the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0941 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market cap of $1.64 million and $6,475.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00047627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.05 or 0.07200032 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00057371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,708.79 or 0.99825548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00048067 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

