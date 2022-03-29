OLD National Bancorp IN Buys Shares of 1,580 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,155,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,878,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,100. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSM. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.30.

NYSE WSM opened at $148.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.12. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.85 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 19.18%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

