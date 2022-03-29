OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter worth $74,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 18.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.59. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.06.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,863 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $72,098.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,634 shares of company stock worth $841,767. 21.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

