OLD National Bancorp IN Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in American Tower were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in American Tower by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in American Tower by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.53.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $245.03 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.06%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

