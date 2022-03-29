OLD National Bancorp IN Has $308,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $48.26 and a 52-week high of $66.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.60 billion, a PE ratio of 467.03, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

