OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 94 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ResMed were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $1,373,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RMD stock opened at $242.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.09 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.00 and its 200 day moving average is $253.91. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

