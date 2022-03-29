OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $2,357,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 267.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after purchasing an additional 81,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,772 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $92.35 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $93.50. The company has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

