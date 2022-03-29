Olyseum (OLY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $80,372.00

Olyseum (OLY) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, Olyseum has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Olyseum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Olyseum has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $80,372.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00047593 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.83 or 0.07219294 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,899.38 or 0.99860394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00055947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00046839 BTC.

Olyseum Coin Profile

Olyseum’s genesis date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,256,036,115 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

