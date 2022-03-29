Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncolytics Biotech.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03.

ONCY has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of ONCY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.60. 143,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,269. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $90.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 461.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 78,347 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 1.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oncolytics Biotech (Get Rating)

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.