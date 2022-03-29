OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology’s earnings. OneConnect Financial Technology reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OneConnect Financial Technology.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 31.00%.

OCFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 615,933 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 5,335.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 764.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 121,973 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 364.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 334,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 262,759 shares during the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

