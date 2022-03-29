Oppenheimer Comments on Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 3,895.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.05.

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $108.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.13. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,108,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

