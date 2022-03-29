ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORIC shares. Citigroup cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko bought 50,000 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 742,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 185,456 shares in the last quarter. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,180,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 999,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,703. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

