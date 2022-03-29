ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.35.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORIC shares. Citigroup cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko bought 50,000 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,703. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.
About ORIC Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.
