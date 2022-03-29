Origin Sport Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $85,083.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $85,083.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00081144 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00010752 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000179 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

