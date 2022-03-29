Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. 62,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 612,684 shares.The stock last traded at $14.42 and had previously closed at $15.13.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile (NYSE:ONL)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of office buildings. Orion Office REIT is based in SAN DIEGO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.